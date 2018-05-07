Isha Ambani to wed Anand Piramal in December

Anand and Isha have been long-time friends and both their families share a strong bond of friendship for over four decades, the statement said.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha will tie the knot with billionaire Ajay Piramal and wife Swati Piramal’s son Anand in December this year, a statement from Piramal Group said on Sunday.

Anand and Isha have been long-time friends and both their families share a strong bond of friendship for over four decades, the statement said.

Isha, twin sister of Akash Ambani, is on the boards of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail. She is a graduate from Yale University with double majors in psychology and South Asian studies. She will be completing her Master in Business Administration programme from the Graduate School of Business, Stanford by June.

Anand Piramal is executive director of the Piramal Group and is the founder of its real estate business — Piramal Realty. Piramal is actively involved in group strategy, values and organisation development. Before he joined the group, Piramal founded a start-up called Piramal eSwasthya. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from Harvard Business School.