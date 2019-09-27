Is vote bank more important than nation? JP Nadda questions Mamata Banerjee’s stand on Article 370

Bharatiya Janata Party working president JP Nadda (ANI)

Bharatiya Janata Party working president JP Nadda on Friday hit out at Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for opposing the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, asking if vote bank politics was more important for her than the nation.

“Why did Mamata Banerjee oppose the abrogation of Article 370? Is vote bank politics more important for her than the nation? Is power more dear to her than the nation? The writing on the wall is clear, she will be out of power soon,” Nadda said while speaking at an event in Kolkata.

Mamata Banerjee had been opposing the government’s stand on abrogating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir since government took the decision on August 5. The government also bifurcated it into two Union Territories. While Jammu and Kashmir became one Union Territory with a legislature, Ladakh was carved out as another with a legislature much like Chandigarh.

While a number of parties have backed the government’s move, along with some Congress leaders, helping the government get the numbers to pass the bill in both houses of the Parliament comfortably, Trinamool Congress and its chief Mamata Banerjee have been opposed to the move questioning the detention of former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

Earlier, slamming the government’s stand, Banerjee had expressed concern that attempts are being made to change the history of the country and that the democracy is under threat. She added that a particular party is destroying the unity of the country due to its narrow political considerations.

Even as she did not name any party, but it was clear that she was referring to the BJP.

“I cannot deny that it was the Indian National Congress that had fought for India’s Independence. History is history. We cannot change history for political reasons. Never heard of this. But now this is also happening… They are changing names, they are changing history,” she was quoted as saying by PTI.