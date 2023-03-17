Is this democracy? Congress alleges Lok Sabha proceedings muted ahead of adjournment 

The Congress party on Friday alleged that Lok Sabha proceedings were ‘muted’ before the House was adjourned for the day.

Shortly after Lok Sabha proceedings began for the day at 11 AM, the proceedings of the House were muted for about 20 minutes, amid sloganeering by Opposition parties. The proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned for the day on Friday till 11 AM Monday due to slogan shouting by the opposition and protests by the ruling party members over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s “democracy under attack” remarks made in London recently.

Sharing a 56-second video on Twitter, the Congress party wrote: “Earlier the mike used to be off, today the proceedings of the House have been muted. The house is mute for PM Modi’s friend.”

पहले माइक ऑफ होता था, आज सदन की कार्यवाही ही म्यूट करा दी।



PM मोदी के मित्र के लिए सदन म्यूट है 🔇 pic.twitter.com/EcUpCnIR3E — Congress (@INCIndia) March 17, 2023

In another 33-second video shared by the Congress, it alleged that after sloganeerings of “Let Rahul Gandhi be allowed to speak”, the proceedings were “muted”, and questioned, “If this is democracy?”.

The video shared by Congress was also quote-tweeted by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel who said, “They were perplexed as to why Rahul Gandhi said that the mikes of the opposition members are switched off. Today the Lok Sabha itself has been muted. What more proof do you need!!”

During his visit to London, the Congress leader had told British parliamentarians at the House of Commons complex that functioning microphones in Lok Sabha are often silenced against the Opposition.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, in a tweet, “Not giving opportunity to MPs elected by the public to speak in Parliament and getting the proceedings of Lok Sabha muted is against democratic traditions. This is an attempt to silence the voice of the countrymen. Can this be called a healthy democracy?”

“It was for these issues that Rahul Gandhi had undertaken the Bharat Jodo Yatra,” he added.

Today was for the fifth consecutive day that the Lok Sabha did not function ever since the second part of the budget session began on March 13. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and several other Union ministers were present in the House today.