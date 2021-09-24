Is there space for insult? Amarinder Singh hits back after Congress says no place for anger in politics

Captain Amarinder Singh hit back asking whether there is space for humiliation and insult in a “grand old party” such as the Congress.

After former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh questioned the Congress’ way of replacing him and called party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra “inexperienced”, the Congress on Thursday said it was natural for elders to get angry but reminded him that there is no room for anger in politics.

Singh, however, hit back asking whether there is space for humiliation and insult in a “grand old party” such as the Congress.

Speaking at the AICC briefing, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shinate said, “He is perhaps of my father’s age. Elders get angry…they get very angry, and at times say so many things in anger. But we all respect his anger, his age, and his experience. I hope he will reconsider it.”

“There is no place for anger, envy…personal comments…revengeful feelings have no place in politics. We hope he will be sensible and reconsider what he has said because he is a strong warrior of the Congress party….such remarks don’t suit his stature,” she added.

Hitting back, former CM’s media adviser, Raveen Thukral, put out a tweet quoting Singh as having said, “Yes, there’s no space for anger in politics. But is there space for humiliation & insult in a grand old party like @INCIndia? If a senior party leader like me can be treated like this, I wonder what the workers must go through!”

Earlier on Wednesday, Singh had declared that he would fight Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s elevation to chief ministership “tooth and nail”, and was ready make nay sacrifice to save the country from such a “dangerous man”.

In a series of media interviews, Singh said that he would pit a strong candidate against Sidhu in the 2022 assembly elections of Punjab to thwart the latter’s bid to become the CM face of the state.

He called Sidhu a “drama master”, accusing him of behaving like a “Super CM” with the new chief minister, Charanjit Singh Channi, “simply nodding along”. He also claimed that Punjab is now being run by the party from Delhi, according to a press statement issued by an aide who summed up his interactions with the media.

“I was ready to leave after victory but never after a loss,” Singh said. He disclosed that he had offered his resignation to Sonia Gandhi three weeks earlier but she had asked him to continue. “If she had just called me and asked me to step down, I would have,” he said, adding that “as a soldier, I know how to do my task and leave once I am called back.”

He also took strong exception to being subjected to humiliation by calling a Congress Legislative Party meeting in a secretive manner, without taking him into confidence. He said he had even told Sonia that he was ready to step down and allow someone else to take over as CM after leading the Congress to another sweeping win in Punjab. “But that did not happen, so I will fight.”