“Is that bird dropping?” Divya Spandana’s remark on PM Narendra Modi’s pic with Sardar Patel statue sparks row

“Is that bird dropping?” Spandana tweeted.

Congress leader Divya Spandana’s tweet on PM Narendra Modi picture with Statue Of Unity, the newly inaugurated statue of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel kicked off a controversy on Thursday. Divya, who is the in-charge of Congress’ IT cell, posted an image of PM Modi with the grand statue of Patel where the prime minister was wearing a white wardrobe against a black background. “Is that bird dropping?” Spandana tweeted.

“Outrageous, is this the Congress Culture,to abuse others,abuse our PM? We can be critical but not abuse; Shame on you; @RahulGandhi Rahul is this what Congress is all about? Would you too like being abused like this by other official spokesperson @Jairam_Ramesh Not Done!” Mohandas Pai tweeted.

“You guys just don’t learn that the more you mock and ‘put down’ your own Prime Minister, you only end up lowering yourselves. Nation’s respect for him only rises!” said a BJP leader in a tweet.

“This is as crass a statement as it can get. Shame that you didn’t think of your own who has been given his due so many years later only because he wasn’t named Gandhi or Nehru. Then think of how much good you discarded rather than the drop or drip you reflect. Sad and unbecoming,” tweeted journalist Adil Darukhanawala.

However, Spandana later re-tweeted an image (shown below) which highlighted two white spots on the statue.

Spandana’s tweets have created controversies many times in the past. In February, Spandana took a dig at PM Modi wondering if he was on “pot”, a put-down which invited a sharp response from the BJP by calling it atrocious and “insult” to the masses. Spandana’s swipe had come following PM Modi’s comment in a rally in Karnataka during which he said farmers are his top priority and described ‘TOP’ as tomato, onion and potato.

She tweeted, “Is this what happens when you’re on POT?”

“Most people of the country and our party members won’t even know what you are referring to (including PM himself) but your Leader will connect with it instantly. While you have insulted people of India with your atrocious comment, your leader will be proud of you!!” BJP’s spokeperson GVL Narsimha Rao had said.