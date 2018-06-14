Is Shatrughan Sinha quitting BJP? Read yesteryear actor’s witty reply at RJD iftaar party

Unhappy Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shatrughan Sinha triggered speculations around his future political move on Wednesday when he was spotted at an Iftaar party hosted by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in Patna.

Unhappy Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shatrughan Sinha triggered speculations around his future political move on Wednesday when he was spotted at an Iftaar party hosted by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in Patna. Sinha, who attended the function at the Yadav’s 5, Circular Road residence had earlier given a miss to the Iftaar hosted by Nitish Kumar’s JD(U). However, the the Patna Sahib MP claimed he did not have knowledge of the Haj House function.

Sinha said that while the BJP is “definitely his party”, but Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad and his kin were like a family to him.”Lalu Ji, Rabri Ji, Tejashwi, Tej, Misa, all are my family friends, I’ve come here on their invitation. That (BJP) may be my party, these are my family,” Sinha was quoted as saying on Wednesday. Sinha added that Iftaar is a happy and auspicious occasion, and a part of India’s composite culture.

Sinha, meanwhile, refuted rumours of joining the RJD saying that he will continue to be with the BJP and will not go anywhere. In recent months, Sinha has criticised top BJP brass and its decisions and described Lalu Prasad as his best friend.

Asked whether attending the function by the opposition leader and skipping the one by BJP’s ally could lead to bitterness, Sinha said that “iftaar only sweetens relationships”. In fact, the actor turned politician responded with his trademark “Khamosh” when pressed further by journalists. He spent close to half an hour at Yadav’s residence. Lalu Prasad who is currently sentenced for fodder scam cases and out on bail for medical treatment was not present at the event.

Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader and son of Lalu Yadav, has also accused BJP of not treating Sinha well in the party. Tejashwi was quoted as saying that Sinha, also known as ‘Bihari Babu’ has done a lot for Bihar, and he has done so much for the BJP as well. But, he hasn’t been treated properly by BJP. When questioned on Sinha joing RJD, Tejashwi added that he is a very respected leader. “The kind of work he (Shatrughan Sinha) has done, anyone would want him in their party, in the end the decision lies with him,” added Tejashwi.