Is RJD heading for a split? Upset Raghuvansh Prasad snubs Tejashwi’s reconciliation effort, may join JDU

Raghuvansh Prasad was once considered Lalu’s trusted aide

Senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Raghuvansh Prasad has refused to withdraw his resignation from the post of the party’s national vice president amidst reports of him aligning with the Janata Dal (United). Raghuvansh had resigned as RJD’s national vice-president in June. Since then, the RJD bigwigs have been making efforts to convince him to reconsider his decision.

On Sunday, RJD leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav visited Raghuvansh in Delhi and urged him to withdraw his decision. The former Union minister, however, turned down his request.

There are reports doing the rounds that Raghuvansh could join the JD(U) ahead of the Assembly elections.

Raghuvansh is believed to be upset with RJD leadership after he was denied a Rajya Sabha berth. In 2014, he was eyeing a sixth consecutive term in the Lok Sabha from Vaishali. But he lost the seat to LJP’s Rama Singh. In 2019, he lost to LJP’ Veena Devi. Notably, Raghuvansh had won all the parliamentary elections since 1996 from Vaishali.

Raghuvansh was eyeing a Rajya Sabha nomination after the 2019 loss but the denial of the same led him to resign from the party post. He was once considered Lalu’s trusted aide and was expecting that he will be sent to Rajya Sabha. The RJD, however, chose Amrendra Dhari Singh and Premchand Gupta over him.

Raghuvansh feels that he has been politically marginalized since he lost the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 to rival Rama Singh.

Meanwhile, Rama Singh is all set to join the RJD. Singh said that he will join the party on August 29.

Singh’s induction was put on hold earlier in June after Raghuvansh’s resignation. Tejashwi Yadav’s attempt to rope in Raghuvansh’s arch-rival into RJD is believed to be another reason behind his displeasure.

Meanwhile, JD(U) spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan said that Tejashwi Yadav has ignored and humiliated Raghuvansh on several occasions. Ranjan hinted that the doors of the JD(U) are open for Raghuvansh.

“If he joins the Janata Dal (United), it will be good for us,” he said.

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said that the party is hopeful that Raghuvansh will not switch sides.