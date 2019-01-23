Is Priyanka Gandhi’s political plunge Rahul Gandhi’s masterstroke? Here’s who said what

Congress workers celebrate in Rae Bareli. (ANI)

The Congress party today finally ended speculation on Priyanka Gandhi formally entering politics by announcing her appointment as general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh. The move is expected to strengthen the party in a state which has the highest number of Lok Sabha seats. Significantly, the Congress also hopes to energise its own cadre after a rout in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and the Assembly elections of 2017. The Congress hopes Priyanka’s entry will not only strengthen the party’s Uttar Pradesh unit but also add vigour to the party’s campaign in other states as well.

As per a statement by the party, Priyanka Chopra is expected to take over the new assignment from first week of February. Her appointment will certainly boost the morale of party workers mainly in Uttar Pradesh where party’s strength has reduced drastically in the last few years. She has been given the charge of the state days after Congress announced it will contest all 80 seats from the state with Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party announcing an alliance to contest from 38 seats each.

Congress expects Priyanka’s entry to boost the prospects of the party in the state. While Priyanka Gandhi’s entry into active politics was inevitable, the party and her mother Sonia Gandhi always maintained that that she would take the plunge when she decides so.

While her appointment has been welcomed by leaders of her party and some others, BJP has called it another addition to the Congress’ culture of dynastic politics.

Cutting across party lines, here’s who says what on Priyanka’s political plunge:

Rahul Gandhi: Am happy that she will work with me. She is very active. Jyotiraditya Scindia is also a dynamic. BJP leaders are sacred.

Ravi Shankar Prasad: Priyanka Ji has become General Secy, my good-luck to her. Since party is a family concern, these kinds of postings are nothing unusual, except to say with a caveat, why she has been given limited role of only Eastern UP? Perhaps her persona merited a wider role for her.

Sambit Patra: Expected, to promote dynasty is what Congress is all about. They consider family as the party while BJP considers party as the family. Congress has accepted that Rahul Gandhi Ji has failed.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal: It’s a stamp by Congress and Rahul Gandhi on his utter failure,the fact that no ‘gathbandhan’ is wanting to shake hands with Congress in any state,they were becoming irrelevant,they had to play this Eastern UP card,to insure Rahul & Sonia Ji’s seats.

Renuka Choudhary: It is a brilliant step by Rahul Ji, the BJP is rattled, it shouldn’t come as a surprise, this decision is something that has been speculated forever, and I think we should all wait for more surprises just before the elections.

JP Nadda: Priyanka Gandhi officially becomes General Secretary of Congress , but everyone knows how this household company works. It is also first official declaration from Congress that Rahul ji has failed, he should tell what is his view of Parivarwadi soch?

Ashok Gehlot: Congress president has also appointed Smt Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as AICC general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East. She will be taking charge with effect from first week of February 2019.

Robert Vadra: Congratulations P… always by your side in every phase of your life. Give it your best.

Rajeev Shukla: This will help in revival of Congress not only in Uttar Pradesh but the entire country. She will take charge after Feb 1 once she returns from abroad.

Sheila Dikshit: It is not that she is unfamiliar with politics, I had few interactions with her and she is very matured and knowledgeable.

Prashant Kishor: One of the most awaited entries in Indian politics is finally here! While people may debate the timing, exact role and position, to me, the real news is that she finally decided to take the plunge! Congratulations and best wishes to Priyanka Gandhi.

Ashok Chavan: We are happy Priyanka is given more responsibility in UP politics. It is a grat moment for all Congress workers. Under her leadership, party will register an outstanding victory in the state.