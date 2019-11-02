Is President of India in your pocket? Shiv Sena asks BJP leader

The Shiv Sena has been demanding the Chief Minister’s post for 2.5 years and 50:50 division of portfolios. (ANI Image)

Maharashtra Government Formation: Amid the ongoing war of words with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the formation of a new government in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena on Saturday launched a scathing attack on BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar’s remark over the imposition of President’s rule after November 7, 2019. In its mouthpiece ‘Saamna’, the Shiv Sena questioned BJP whether the President’s seal was lying at its office in the state. In an editorial titled “Insult to Maharashtra, Is President in your pocket?”, the party termed Mungantiwar’s statement as “undemocratic and unconstitutional.”

The editorial further narrated that those talking about the President’s rule should first stake claim to form the government in the state. “The President is the supreme authority in the Constitution. It is not about the individual but the country. The country is not in anybody’s pocket,” the editorial claimed.

On Friday, outgoing state Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar had said that Maharashtra may head for President’s rule if the new government in the state is not in place by November 7.

The top Congress leaders from the state had held meetings with the senior leaders in the national capital on Friday and discussed the situation with party president Sonia Gandhi.

The term of the current state Legislative assembly will conclude on November 8, 2019. In the recently held polls, no other party has secured an absolute majority to form the government in the state.

In the 288-member house, the halfway mark is 145. The BJP has emerged as the single largest party winning 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56 seats, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) 54 seats, Congress 44 seats, and others 30 seats. Both BJP and Sena had fought the elections as allies.