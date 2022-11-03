‘Is negligence too an act of God?’ Congress sharpens attack against BJP on Morbi bridge collapse

The Congress on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pull up the Gujarat government to come clean on what it termed as a “sloppy investigation” into the Morbi bridge collapse on Sunday evening.

At least 135 people were killed on Sunday evening when the colonial-era suspension bridge on the Machchhu river collapsed.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday took to Twitter and levelled a series of allegations in against the state government and the BJP.

Also Read: Morbi collapse: Bridge cable ‘rusted’, DSP tells court; Oreva manager says incident ‘will of God’

“Rusted cable of the bridge was NOT repaired. Bridge opened on Oct 26 without fitness certificate and official consent. Contractor was not qualified for the job. Municipality Chief knew that the bridge was open a day before the tragedy,” he wrote.

“Over 130 dead and no action been taken against the contractors and municipal officials? Is this negligence too an act of God,” he questioned in another tweet.

“The PM should pull up his Govt to come clean on this sloppy investigation process,” he added.

In the #MorbiBridgeCollapses



➤ Rusted cable of the bridge was NOT repaired.

➤ Bridge opened on Oct 26 without fitness certificate and official consent.

➤ Contractor was not qualified for the job

➤ Municipality Chief knew that the bridge was open a day before the tragedy

1/2 — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) November 3, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a meeting to review the situation after the tragedy. The PM has called for a “detailed and extensive” inquiry into the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy, and said its key learnings must be implemented at the earliest.

Also Read: Detailed inquiry need of the hour: PM Narendra Modi in Morbi

On Tuesday, PM Modi visited the collapse site and a hospital where the injured people were admitted.