Is Kumaraswamy following Modi’s advice on Cabinet formation? Know what insiders say

PM Narendra Modi’s advice came on the crucial issue of portfolio distribution in Karnataka.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy held a meeting with PM Narendra Modi on Monday. The Chief Minister addressed a press conference after the meeting and said that the Prime Minister gave him some advice on the basis of his experience. Going by a report by The Indian Express, Modi’s advice came on the crucial issue of portfolio distribution in Karnataka. More interestingly, IE sources said that Kumaraswamy even agreed to the advice given by the PM. So, what exactly did Modi tell Kumaraswamy?

As per the report, Modi advised Kumaraswamy that he should allocate portfolios as early as possible and shouldn’t take too much burden on himself. To this, the Karnataka CM agreed with the Prime Minister.

The Karnataka CM has not been able to allocate portfolios in the state even after a week of government formation. The ruling JD(S) and Congress have not been able to reach a consensus on portfolio allocation so far. As per reports, the cabinet formation in the state will be finalised only after Congress President Rahul Gandhi returns to the country. Rahul is out of the country for his mother’s medical treatment. Kumaraswamy had met Rahul Gandhi last Sunday but talks remained inconclusive. The same day, Gandhi embarked on a foreign trip, giving an opportunity to the Opposition forces to target his party.

Congress-JD(S) government is also facing Opposition heat over Cabinet formation. The BJP recently attacked Gandhi over the issue. “Women of Karnataka also await Cabinet formation so that the state Govt can start serving them. Can you ensure Karnataka gets a working Govt before you leave? Everyone on social media hopes that you will keep us entertained from there too :-)” the saffron party tweeted.

Recently, Kumaraswamy made headlines when he said that his government was at the ‘mercy’ of the Congress and not the 6.5 crore people of Karnataka. The chief minister said that his government had not received the full mandate which his party had sought in the assembly elections.

“I am at mercy of Congress. I am responsible for the development of the state, that is different. I have to do my job as CM, I have to take permission from Congress leaders, without their permission I can’t do anything, they have given me support,” Kumaraswamy had said.

Some media reports also stated a ‘rift’ between the Congress and the JD(S) over the delay in allocation of key portfolios. However, AICC spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohail said that when there is an internal democracy, partners have a right to raise issues and these cannot be termed as “cracks”.