A leaked document allegedly showing the preference choices of Congress MLAs for Kerala’s next chief minister has created a huge political controversy within the party, leading to more suspense and factional tensions over leadership in the state.

The controversy erupted after a photograph published by The New Indian Express showed AICC observer Mukul Wasnik holding what appeared to be a handwritten list of newly elected Congress MLAs along with markings indicating their preferred choice for chief minister.

The image was widely shared on social media, with the annotations being widely interpreted as support for senior Congress leader KC Venugopal in the high-stakes leadership battle.

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‘KC’ markings trigger speculation over majority support

The leaked sheet reportedly surfaced after Congress observers completed one-on-one consultations with newly elected MLAs as part of the Congress Legislature Party process.

Among the names visible in the document were Sandeep Warrier, Sajeev Joseph, TO Mohanan, Sunny Joseph, Usha Vijayan, IC Balakrishnan and T Siddique. Most names on the list reportedly carried the initials “KC”, fuelling speculation that a majority of legislators may have backed KC Venugopal during the consultations.

In one notable entry, initials “KC” and “RC” were allegedly written against the name of IC Balakrishnan, a detail political observers interpreted as possible support for both KC Venugopal and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala. The leaked document has now become the centrepiece of Kerala Congress politics, with rival camps using it to bolster claims of majority backing within the legislature party.

Venugopal camp claims edge as Satheesan trails

As reported by ANI, the Congress claim the KC Venugopal camp has been asserting support from a dominant section of the party’s 63 MLAs.

According to party sources, Venugopal’s supporters are claiming backing from 46 legislators. Three MLAs are learnt to have told the Congress High Command that they would abide by whatever final decision is taken by the leadership. The same sources said eight MLAs supported the candidature of Ramesh Chennithala, while only six legislators reportedly backed Opposition leader VD Satheesan.

The emergence of the alleged preference sheet has intensified the perception battle inside the party at a time when the Congress leadership is attempting to project unity after the elections.

Congress leadership distances itself from controversy

Responding to the growing row over the leaked image, KPCC chief Sunny Joseph distanced himself from the controversy and said questions regarding the document should be directed to Mukul Wasnik. “I did not suggest any single name before the observers,” Sunny Joseph told ANI.

AICC observers Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik had conducted extensive consultations with Congress MLAs and leaders of allied parties before submitting their report to the party high command. Speaking after the meeting, Ajay Maken said the final decision on the Congress Legislature Party leader would be taken by the central leadership.

“Today, we submitted our report to the Congress President. The entire CLP passed a one-line resolution giving the Congress leadership the right to choose the CLP leader, and a copy of that resolution was also handed over,” Maken said.

“We spoke to MLAs one-on-one and noted down everything they said. Not just names, but many people had a lot to say. We have noted it down and submitted it to the high command,” he added. The leaked preference list has now added a dramatic twist to the already tense contest over Kerala’s next chief minister, exposing internal lobbying.