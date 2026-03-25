The Indian government on Wednesday firmly rejected speculation about a possible nationwide lockdown, stating that there are no plans to impose restrictions on public movement or economic activity. Officials clarified that recent remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been widely misinterpreted.

The confusion followed the Prime Minister’s references to “preparedness” during recent parliamentary addresses, made in the context of the ongoing tensions in West Asia and their potential economic impact.

‘Preparedness’ Remark Misread, Says Government

The surge in rumours also coincided with the sixth anniversary of the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown, amplifying concerns online. However, the government stressed that the call for “COVID-like preparedness” was limited to administrative readiness and contingency planning, not an indication of stay-at-home orders or mobility restrictions.

Officials reiterated that the current situation differs significantly from a public health emergency and instead requires vigilance in managing supply chains and economic stability.

Focus on Energy Security, Supply Chains

India’s primary concern remains the disruption of trade routes, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical channel for global oil shipments. Despite volatility in international crude prices, authorities said domestic fuel availability remains steady due to strategic reserves and diversified sourcing.

Refineries across the country are functioning at full capacity, while seven empowered government groups are closely monitoring essential commodities to ensure uninterrupted supply.

In some regions, misinformation triggered panic buying, leading to brief crowding at petrol pumps and LPG distribution centres. Public sector oil companies have assured citizens that supplies are adequate, while enforcement agencies have acted against hoarding, seizing over 2,000 illegally stored LPG cylinders in a single day.

Prime Minister Modi urged citizens to rely on verified government updates and maintain normal consumption patterns. He emphasised the need to stay “prepared and united,” drawing lessons from India’s pandemic response, while underlining that the present challenge is economic rather than health-related.

The developments come amid escalating tensions in West Asia, now entering its fourth week, which have impacted global shipping and energy markets. India continues to engage with international stakeholders, advocating de-escalation and the uninterrupted functioning of key trade routes, including the Strait of Hormuz.