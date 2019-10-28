‘Is he tracing it to the Constitution?’ Subramanian Swamy reacts to Badruddin Ajmal over statement questioning Assam’s two-child law

Subramanian Swamy slams Badruddin Ajmal over statement questioning Assam’s two-child law. (File photo)

Firebrand BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Monday lashed out at Assam MP and AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal for his criticism of the Assam government’s two-child criteria for availing government jobs. Swamy said that a woman’s opinion also matters as she is the one who gives birth.

“Is he (Badruddin Ajmal) agreeing his wife or wives are producing seven-eight children each? Her opinion also matters. After all, a child is borne by the woman for nine months, during which she goes through a lot of pain and anxiety,” he told Times Now.

Issuing a warning to Ajmal, he said, “He should take his wife or wives’ permission…. until we bring uniform civil code… and then he will have only one wife.”

The BJP MP also asked Ajmal to clarify what he means when he says “we have the right” to produce as many kids as they want”

“When he says “we have the right”, is he tracing it to the Constitution?” he asked.

Watch video: Subramanian Swamy reacts to Badruddin Ajmal’s comments on two-child policy

Swamy’s reaction comes after Ajmal rejected the Assam government’s two-child policy wherein people producing more than two kids will stand disqualified from government jobs. The new law will come into effect from January 2021.

In his remark, Ajmal said that Muslims will not listen to anyone and will keep producing kids because Islam Islam doesn’t believe in the concept of two kids. Ajmal is a politician from Assam. His party has 13 MLAs in the Legislative Assembly and one MP in the Lok Sabha.

“Whatever laws you make, they will have no impact on the Muslims,” he said.

“Islam doesn’t believe in the concept of having only two children. No one can stop people who are bound to come into this world. The government is not giving us (Muslims) jobs anyway. We even don’t expect jobs anymore,” he told ANI.