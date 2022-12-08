Is Congress planning to move out winning MLAs from Himachal? Ex-CM’s son has this reply

The suspense has not ended in Himachal Pradesh results as the trends show a close contest between the BJP and the Congress. After the morning trends, the situation remains fluid. Adding to this chaos is the factor of Independent candidates that are leading on three seats as of now. There has been a lot of buzz on how these Independents can change the game. The BJP has already dispatched its top party officials to Shimla, TV reports say.

Amid this, all eyes are on the Congress has gone past the majority market in current trends. When asked whether the Grand Old Party is thinking about shifting the winning leaders out of Himachal Pradesh, senior Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh said that the party ‘will do anything. The son of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, Vikramaditya Singh is contesting from Shimla (rural). Present trends show that Singh is leading in Shimla (rural).

Singh exuded confidence in the Congress forming government in Himachal Pradesh. Talking to the media, Singh said that the party will get a clear cut majority and will complete a full term. When asked about the next CM of the state, Singh said that Pratibha Virbhadra Singh is the top contender. She is wife of Virbhadra Singh, the former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. Though she didn’t contest the Assembly polls this time. However, in case the Congress forms a government, Pratibha Singh will be among the major players.