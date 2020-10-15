‘Irony, Manmohan Singh did not see loot of Waqf land’: BJP claims massive scam in Karnataka

The BJP MP said that Waqf properties can never be sold or given to anybody.

Karnataka land scam: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday said that about 29000 acres of land of Waqf was transferred illegally for commercial purpose in Karnataka. It cited a report prepared by then Karnataka Minority Commission Chairman Anwar Manippady. The report was prepared in 2012 but was tabled in the Assembly only this year in September.

Putting out the details of the report, BJP MP from Karnataka Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the report authored by Anwar Manippady shows how 29000 acres of Waqf land was neither used for the betterment of poor Muslims nor for building orphanages or hospitals. “These (lands) were all surreptitiously, illegally, in contravention of 1998 SC order, transferred to commercial interest. And who are these people of commercial interest – their names are there in this report,” Rajeev said.

He further said that in December 2006, the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had said that minorities must have first claim on the natural resources of the country. “Irony is that when he was making these statements, he was not seeing the loot and exploitation of lands already with the Waqf.”

The BJP MP further said that Waqf properties can never be sold or given to anybody. “In 1998, a detailed order by Justice Anand and VN Khare said – once a Waqf, always a Waqf. It means if you try to transfer it through any means will have no legal validity – it belongs to Waqf. It has to return to the Waqf,” he added.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar also hit out at parties claiming to be ‘secular’ and for minorities. He said that the report was prepared in 2012 but was kept on hold for 8 years despite two ‘secular’ chief ministers being in power. He further called for an investigation into all Waqf properties which be returned to it for the welfare of Muslims.