Irony! Delhi woman looted, strangulated outside home as police waited inside for passport verification

For 50-year-old Geetanjali Patiyaar, Monday turned out to be an absolute nightmare. A resident of East Patel Nagar where she lives with her family, Geetanjali was looted just outside her home while a policeman waited inside her home. You heard that right! Geetanjali, a school teacher, was robbed and strangulated by two men outside her home even as a police personnel waited for her inside on Monday evening.

According to Hindustan Times, the policeman from the special branch was at the woman’s house in East Patel Nagar for passport verification. She had stepped out to bring a witness from the neighbourhood to complete the verification process. The crime took place at around 7:45 PM on Tuesday after the policeman visited her home for passport verification.

The woman had stepped out on the street near her home to look for a witness when she spotted two young men outside. As per reports, the woman was approaching the door of her house when one of the men approached her from behind and pressed her neck with his hands. The other man pulled out two golden bangles from Geetanjali’s hands, she said in her complaint.

She regained consciousness five minutes later and found herself at her home. Her neighbour had brought her inside. The strangulation attempt had knocked the woman unconscious and investigators suspect that the robbers may have left the spot believing that she had died. Her family after learning of the robbery and dialled the police control room. The woman was too terrified to speak to the police initially. The police, hence, could file a report only the next day.

In recent years, Delhi has faced between 7 to 18 crimes respectively on an average each day. In a report in December, it was found that every five minutes, a Delhiite is either snatched of his or her belongings, or it is stolen.