‘Ironic that Congress doesn’t need his services’: Kapil Sibal on Padma Bhushan to Ghulam Nabi Azad

Kapil Sibal congratulated his party colleague Ghulam Nabi Azad on being with conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award while taking a swipe at the Grand Old Party.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday congratulated his party colleague Ghulam Nabi Azad on being with conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award while taking a swipe at the Grand Old Party.

“Ghulam Nabi Azad conferred Padam Bhushan. Congratulations bhaijan. Ironic that the Congress doesn’t need his services when the nation recognises his contributions to public life,” the G-23 leader said.

Veteran Congress leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Azad, who was part of the group of 23 which has been critical of the party leadership and has sought an organisational overhaul, has been awarded the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to public affairs.

Another G-23 leader Shashi Tharoor also congratulated Azad. “Warm congratulations to Shri @ghulamnazad on his Padma Bhushan. It is good to be recognized for one’s public service even by a government of the other side,” Tharoor tweeted.

However, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had on Tuesday taken a veiled dig at Azad who was conferred with the award. “Right thing to do. He wants to be Azad not Ghulam,” Ramesh said on Twitter after former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya declined the Padma award.

Azad, who served as the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha between June 2014 and February 2021, was lauded by the prime minister at the conclusion of his tenure in the Parliament’s Upper House.

“Azad has distinguished himself in Parliament. He not only worries about his Party but also had a similar passion towards the smooth running of the House and towards India’s development,” he had said.