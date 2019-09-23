‘Ironic’, Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija reacts to Houston crowd cheering PM Modi over Article 370 decision

Former CMs including Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah and several mainstream politicians are under detention ever since Article 370 was removed from Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI Photo)

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija has taken strong exception to crowds cheering for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an event in Houston when he referred to the recent decision by Parliament to abrogate Article 370 from the border state. In a tweet shared from Mehbooba’s account, which is now being operated by her daughter, she termed the cheer ‘ironic’.

“Ironic that a move ostensibly taken to secure “special interests” of J&K gets cheered on everywhere except in the state that’s it meant to benefit. While people in Kashmir have been gagged, mass hysteria is orchestrated elsewhere to justify this decision,” the tweet read.

Addressing a crowd of over 50,000 Indian-Americans in Houston with US President Donald Trump in attendance in front row on Sunday night, PM Narendra Modi referred to the abrogation of Article 370 to assert that people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh finally have equal rights that had been denied to them for 70 years. Hitting out at Pakistan for exporting terrorism without naming it, Modi said that the decision to scrap Article 370 had troubled those who can’t handle their own country and called for a decisive battle against terrorism.

He also told the crowd that both Houses of the Indian Parliament discussed the matter at length before scrapping it and asked the audience to accord a standing ovation for the Indian MPs for the historic decision. Modi further emphasised that Trump is with India in the fight against terrorism and asked the crowd to give Trump a standing ovation, as he targeted Pakistan and its Prime Minister Imran Khan, without naming them directly.

“Article 370 encouraged terrorism and separatism in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said, asserting that its nullification will allow development and prosperity in the region and end discrimination against women, scheduled castes and scheduled tribes. “Where do you find conspirators of 9/11 and 26/11 terror attacks,” Modi said without naming Pakistan as he referred to terror attacks in the US and Mumbai.

Former CMs including Mufti and Omar Abdullah and several mainstream politicians are under detention ever since Article 370 was removed from the state. While Mufti is currently under detention at Cheshmashahi in Srinagar, Omar is at Hari Niwas. Recently, the J&K administration invoked the Public Safety Act (PSA) against Farooq Abdullah. The act has two sections — under public order, a person can be detained without trial for 3-6 months and under threat to national security, a person can be detained for two years without any trial.