Irom Sharmila gives birth to twin girls

New Delhi | Published: May 13, 2019 9:35:34 PM

The 46-year-old Sharmila, who conducted a 16-year hunger strike demanding withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act in Manipur, married her partner Desmond Anthony Bellarnine Coutinho, in 2017at Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu.

Irom Sharmila

Irom Sharmila, civil rightsactivist from Manipur, gave birth to twin baby girls at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Doctors at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, where Sharmila gave birth on Mother’s day, said the babies and the mother were in good health.

“It was a C-section (Caesarean) because there were twin babies…Children are very cute and are in good health,” Dr Sripada Vinekar told PTI.

Sharmila was undergoing regular consultations at the hospital over the nine-months of her pregnacy.

Regional director of the Hospitals, Nitin Nag, in a release said “Twin-1 was born at 9.21 am with the birth weight of 2.16 kg and Twin-2 was born at 9.22 am with a birth weight of 2.14 kg.

Parents have named the twins Nix Shakhi and Autumn Tara. Both the babies and the mother are doing well.”

Sharmila, popularly known as the Iron Lady of Manipur, ended the protest in 2016.

She had even contested the assembly election in 2017 against chief minister Ibobi Singh. However, she lost.

