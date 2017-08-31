IRNSS-1H launch by ISRO Live Updates: PSLV C39 lift off fails, says ISRO Chairman

PSLV C39 will carry the ISRO’s IRNSS satellite that weighs 1425 kilograms. (Image: ISRO)

ISRO launched the IRNSS-1H into orbit today using the PSLV C39 rocket, but failed. IRNSS-1H is India’s 8th navigation satellite in the IRNSS series. The mission has turned out to be unsuccessful, ISRO Chairman has informed. This happened after the heat shield failed to separate in the fourth stage. The satellite had blasted off in the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle today at 7 PM from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The launch took place from the Second Launch Pad (SLP) of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR. The countdown for the launch began 29 hours before, that is yesterday at 2 PM. IRNSS is a part of NavIC or Navigation Indian Constellation. NavIC is designed to provide accurate position information service to users in India as well as a region extending up to 1500 km from its boundary.

Our PSLV C39 was carrying the IRNSS satellite that weighs 1425 kilograms. This one is meant for navigation based applications. The 8th satellite of the IRNSS series will go into a Sub-Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (Sub-GTO). The IRNSS positioning system is intended to provide two services – Standard Positioning Service (SPS) for general users and a Restricted Service (RS), which is an encrypted service provided only for authorised users like the defence forces. You can follow the live updates for the ISRO launch today.

Track here for live updates:

10: PM: The launch of the new satellite was planned after three atomic clocls in one satellite of the NAVIC system started has some technical glitches.

9: 45 PM: Led by Colonel HS Shankar, a team of 70 scientists from Indian space research organization ISRO supervised the operations, said a report by dailyaddaa.com

9: 30 PM: According to Indian Express, this launch was considered critical, as India’s navigation still operates on the US-based Global Positioning System (GPS).

9: 00 PM: Soon after the IRNSS-1H launched, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan congratulated the ISRO team for successful launch of PSLVC39.

Congratulations @isro team for the successful launch of #PSLVC39 carrying #IRNSS1H. This will help improving navigation services in India. — ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 31, 2017

8: 55 PM: Currently only five nations have a satellite system that offering Global Positioning, reported NDTV.

8: 45 PM: IRNSS-1H was 1,425-kg spacecraft which was built and tested by ISRO along with a consortium of six small and medium industries.

8: 35 PM: According to ISRO officials, the total cost of all the seven satellites was Rs 1,420 crore.

8: 30 PM: According to PTI, ISRO had launched seven satellites – IRNSS-1G on April 28, 2016, IRNSS-1F (March 10, 2016), IRNSS-1E (January 20, 2016), IRNSS-1D (March 28, 2015), IRNSS-1C (October 16, 2014), IRNSS-1B (April 4, 2014) and IRNSS-1A on July 1, 2013.

8: 25 PM: According to NDTV, the IRNSS-1H was built by a consortium led by Alpha Design Technologies, a defence equipment supplier from Bengaluru, over eight months.

8: 20 PM: A successful launch of India’s eighth navigation satellite–IRNSS-1H–would have ushered a new era in the country’s history of space exploration as, for the first time, the private sector has been actively involved in assembling and testing of a satellite.

8: 10 PM: The rare setback for the ISRO in India’s space history involving the workhorse rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) came shortly after a perfect lift off of the PSLV C-39, reports PTI.

8: 05 PM: Satellite got separated internally but it is enclosed within heat shield, fourth stage: ISRO Chief AS Kiran Kumar on failed IRNSS-1H mission.

7: 55 PM: There is no problem in any of the stages, but heat shield has to separate and once that happens it gets into the orbit: ISRO Chairman on IRNSS-1H unsuccessful launch.

7:40 PM: We are getting into the details of what has happened. This has been an unsuccessful mission: ISRO chairman A S Kiran Kumar on IRNSS-1H.

7:38 PM: Launch mission has not succeeded. Heat shield has not separated as a result of which satellite is inside the 4th stage, says ISRO Boss

7:35 PM: ISRO Chairman speaks after lift off fails

#WATCH: ISRO Chairman addresses a press conference https://t.co/D9R2qDP5sO — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2017

Watch the ISRO launch video here:

#WATCH: ISRO launches navigation satellite IRNSS-1H carried by PSLV from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/KlfmbyDIMZ — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2017

7:30 PM: Mission unsuccessful! The first time since 1993, PSLV has failed to deploy payload.

7:28 PM: ISRO chairman A S Kiran Kumar says navigation satellite IRNSS-1H mission from Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota was unsuccessful.

7:25 PM: ISRO Live cast stops! Close to separation from the rocket.

7:24 PM:

Fourth stage burnout complete. See the Flight Events screen.

7:15 PM: Reactions start pouring in

Team #ISRO, you have once again made us proud! pic.twitter.com/jeaw8LGUpT — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) August 31, 2017

7:08 PM: Entering the third stage!

7:07 PM: At 1min and 10.1 sec the ground lit strapons will seperate, at an altitude of 24.113 km.

7:05 PM: Rocket crosses first two stages normally. Great news.

WATCH | India’s first private sector-built navigation satellite launched by @isro from Sriharikota pic.twitter.com/l7IZJe3TK5 — NDTV (@ndtv) August 31, 2017



7:00 PM: ISRO has launched navigation satellite IRNSS-1H into orbit today using the PSLV C39 rocket. Check out what’s happening.

6:59 PM: 10 seconds to go!

6:58 PM: Just 2 minutes left to launch!

6:57 PM: Where you can watch

6:50 PM: Watch video

We need to pump in more funds in ISRO: Col. (Retd.) VN Thapar#ConnectWithNewsX #MakeItToSpace pic.twitter.com/tpugqyPKX4 — NewsX (@NewsX) August 31, 2017



6:48 PM: You can watch the live streaming on https://cdn.24fd.com/events/isro/310817/pslv-c39/index.html



6:40 PM: While IRNSS-1H joins the constellation for providing navigation services, IRNSS-1A will be used for messaging services. IRNSS 1H comes with more flexibility in service and it is compatible with the satellites, which are in orbit.

6:35 PM: IRNSS-1H will be launched into a sub Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (sub-GTO) with a 284 km perigee and 20,650 km apogee with an inclination of 19.2 deg with respect to the equatorial plane.

6:25 PM: Launch of PSLV-C39/IRNSS-1H is Scheduled on Thursday, August 31, 2017, at 19:00 hrs from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR, Sriharikota.

6:15 PM: The space segment consists of the IRNSS constellation of seven satellites, NavIC. Three satellites are located in suitable orbital slots in the geostationary orbit and the remaining four are located in geosynchronous orbits with the required inclination and equatorial crossings in two different planes.

6:10 PM: Some applications of IRNSS are:

1. Terrestrial, Aerial and Marine Navigation

2. Disaster Management

3. Vehicle tracking and fleet management

4. Integration with mobile phones

5. Precise Timing

6. Mapping and Geodetic data capture

7. Terrestrial navigation aid for hikers and travellers

8. Visual and voice navigation for drivers

6:05 PM: The last two PSLV rockets had many satellites, but this time there is just the IRNSS-1H. The PSLV C 38 took 104 satellites, highest ever.

6:00 PM: Partners from the private sector were brought in by ISRO for the first time ever to help in making the navigation satellites.

Also read | ISRO to launch IRNSS-1H today: Know about India’s own GPS first time made by private sector

5:45 PM: The 1.4-tonne satellite will be launched from the state-run Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) spaceport at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, about 80 km northeast of Chennai.

5:35 PM: The 29-hour countdown had begun yesterday at 2 PM. According to ISRO, the Mission Readiness Review (MRR) committee and Launch Authorisation Board (LAB) had given its approval.

5:25 PM:

5:10 PM: Which TV channels will show the ISRO’s IRNSS-1H launch? You can catch the ISRO launch on two channels: 1. Doordarshan National and 2. Loksabha TV.

5:00 PM: How to watch ISRO’s IRNSS-1H launch? You can watch the online live streaming of the PSLV C-39 launch on ISRO’s official website (www.isro.gov.in). You can also directly go to the webpagee: “https://www.isro.gov.in/pslv-c39-irnss-1h-mission/live-webcast-of-pslv-c39-irnss-1h-mission-launch”. The duration of the launch event will be approximately 8 minutes and 40 seconds.

IRNSS-1H Spacecraft integrated with PSLV-C39.4:36 PM: The IRNSS positioning system is intended to provide two services – Standard Positioning Service (SPS) for general users and a Restricted Service (RS), which is an encrypted service provided only for authorised users like the defence forces.

PSLV-C39/IRNSS-1H Mission is scheduled to be launched on Aug 31, 2017 at 18:59 Hrs from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota.https://t.co/5Ew5rxgP3z pic.twitter.com/CW2UnltZzC — ISRO (@isro) August 28, 2017



Also read | ISRO: Countdown begins for IRNSS-1H navigation satellite launch, know how and when to watch online streaming

4:30 PM: IRNSS is a part of NavIC or Navigation Indian Constellation. NavIC is designed to provide accurate position information service to users in India.