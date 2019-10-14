Irked by Jeremy Corbyn’s Kashmir stand, British NRIs threaten to snap ties with Labour Party

Last month, the Labour Party had passed a controversial resolution seeking international intervention in Kashmir and a call for UN led-referendum. (Reuters)

British NRIs take on Jeremy Corbyn: The British Indian Community Organisations have written to Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn expressing “deep dismay” over the position taken by the UK opposition party on Kashmir. It said that the Labour Party has abandoned a long-standing cross-party position on Kashmir as a strictly bilateral matter between Indian and Pakistan. “…and in doing so, sown seeds of community disharmony in the UK,” Organisations said in a letter. The organisations also rejected the emergency motion passed at the recent Labour Party Conference calling it a “one-sided” and “divisive”.

“The emergency motion passed at the recent Labour Party Conference is not acceptable to us as it seeks to interfere in the internal matter of, and between, third countries and is drafted in a one-sided and divisive manner,” the letter dated on October 14 stated. Last month, the Labour Party had passed a controversial resolution seeking international intervention in Kashmir and a call for UN led-referendum.

The organisations also said that they were “dismayed by the virulent reaction by the Labour Party to the removal of an outdated, temporary provision that was hindering the development of the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir”. The organisations have also threatened, not explicitly, to snap its ties with the Labour Party. “We are consulting with members and community colleagues to reconsider the level and nature of engagement with Labour Party representatives going forward in the light of stringent position your party and you have taken (on Kashmir),” it said.

Ever since the Indian government scrapped the special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Corbyn has been making controversial statements and taken a position that is not even in sync with his own country. Recently, he met with UK representatives from the Indian National Congress and said that they “discussed the human rights situation in Kashmir”. “There must be de-escalation and an end to the cycle of violence and fear which has plagued the region for so long,” he said in a tweet.

Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue but India has strictly told the world to stay away as it is a bilateral matter and New Delhi would not accept any third-party mediation.