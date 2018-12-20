IRCTC scam: RJD chief Lalu Prasad granted interim bail till January 19

Lalu Prasad has been facing probes by the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate for irregularities in granting operational contract of two IRCTC hotels to a private firm. (PTI)

The Patiala House Court in Delhi on Thursday granted interim bail to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in an alleged Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation scam. The former railway minister has been facing probes by the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate for irregularities in granting operational contract of two IRCTC hotels to a private firm. He has been granted bail till January 19, 2018.

Special Judge Arun Bharadwaj granted relief to the RJD chief after he was produced before the court through video conference from a Ranchi jail. The court directed both the investigating agencies — CBI and ED— to file their replies to Prasad’s application requesting regular bail in both the cases.

This year in April, the CBI had filed the charge sheet in the case and said that there was enough evidence against Lalu, Rabri, Tejashwi and other railway officials. The investigating agency has also named in its charge sheet former union minister Prem Chand Gupta and his wife Sarla Gupta, then managing director of IRCTC PK Goyal and then IRCTC director Rakesh Saxena.

The CBI alleged that then railway minister Lalu Prasad entered into criminal conspiracy with the owner of Sujata hotels, Sarla Gupta and IRCTC officials for undue pecuniary advantage to himself and others.

Earlier in August, the ED filed its first charge sheet against Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Currently, the RJD chief is in jail after his conviction in three fodder scam cases. Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav are also out on bail.