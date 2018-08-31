IRCTC scam: Relief for Lalu Yadav as Delhi court grants bail to ex-Bihar CM Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav

A local court in Delhi today granted bail to former Bihar CM Rabri Debi and her son Tejashwi Yadav who are accused in the IRCTC corruption case. The duo appeared before the Patiala House court where they moved bail pleas. The court accepted their plea and granted them bail.

“Patiala House Court grants bail to all accused including former Bihar CM Rabri Devi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. All have to furnish a personal bond and surety amount of Rs 1 lakh each,” news agency ANI reported.

The CBI which is probing the case asked the court to issue a production warrant against jailed RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. Lalu is also an accused in the case but he couldn’t appear before the court as he is serving a jail term in Ranchi in connection with his involvement in multi-crore fodder scam.