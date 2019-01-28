IRCTC scam: Lalu Prasad, wife Rabri and son Tejashwi get bail in money laundering case

By: | Published: January 28, 2019 12:10 PM

In a major relief for RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family, a Delhi court on Monday granted bail to the former CM along with his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav in a case of alleged money laundering related to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam.

Lalu Prasad Yadav (PTI)

In a major relief for RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family, a Delhi court on Monday granted bail to the former CM along with his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav in a case of alleged money laundering related to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam.

All three were granted bail by Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and one surety of like amount each. On January 19, the court extended interim bail granted to them which ended on Monday.

The case is connected to an alleged money laundering case where contracts of IRCTC hotels were given to a private firm. “We are confident of getting justice. We trust the judiciary,” Tejashwi Yadav said welcoming the order.

The court had earlier extended bail to Lalu Yadav till January 28 earlier this month. The 70-year old is currently serving a jail term in the multi-crore fodder scam and is admitted for treatment at Rachi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Science.

A former Railway Minister, he has been facing probe by by the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate (ED) on allegations of irregularities in granting contract of two IRCTC hotels to a private firm. He was earlier granted bail till January 19, 2018.

The CBI earlier alleged that when Lalu Yadav was the Railway minister, he entered into a conspiracy with the Sujata hotels owner Sarla Gupta and IRCTC officials for undue advantage to himself as well as others.

In August last year, ED had filed its first charge sheet against Lalu Yadav, Rabri Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav along with others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

