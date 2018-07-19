IRCTC scam: JD(U) alleges match-fixing between BJP and RJD, questions delay in sanction for prosecution

The Janata Dal (United) of Nitish Kumar has accused its alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party of ‘match-fixing’ with friend-turned-foe Lalu Prasad Yadav by causing an undue delay in granting sanction for prosecution of a senior railway official in connection with the 2005 IRCTC land scam case. The Indian Express reported that the pending sanction of prosecution against Bhupendra Kumar Agarwal by the government is helping Lalu, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav. All of them are prime accused in the case that pertains to irregularities in awarding contracts of two IRCTC hotels in Ranchi and Puri in 2006 in lieu of bribe in form of transfer of three acres of commercial land in Patna. Lalu was then Railways Minister under the Congress-led UPA government.

Agarwal, then Group General Manager of the IRCTC, is currently an Additional Member of the Railway Board. The CBI had on April 16 this year filed a chargesheet in the case against 12 people including Lalu, Rabri, Tejashwi and Agarwal and two companies.

Questioning the delay in prosecution sanction, JD(U) spokesperson Sanjay Singh said, “There seems to match-fixing between BJP and RJD over the delay in prosecution sanction that could have started trial.”

The JD(U) leader noted that the CBI had filed the chargesheet in the case in April but the grant of sanction to prosecute is still pending. He said that due to the delay, the RJD leaders would not have to be present in the Patiala House court or face possible arrest.

All the three RJD leaders have been booked under non-bailable Sections of the IPC in the case by the CBI.

Citing sources, the IE report said that the CBI’s EO-II branch head Dr V Murugesan had written to the Railway Board on April 24 seeking the grant of sanction for prosecution. But the sanction is pending in the case so far. Ideally, a sanction is granted within 90 days after which the trial begins.