IRCTC Scam: Delhi court directs RJD chief Lalu Prasad to appear through video conference

By: | Published: November 19, 2018 11:23 AM

The court directed the CBI and ED to ensure Lalu's presence from video conference from the hospital, if he is still lodged there, or from jail.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad (File photo)

A Delhi court today directed RJD chief Lalu Prasad to appear before it on December 20 through video conference in connection with the IRCTC scam case.

Special judge Arun Bharadwaj passed the directions after he was told that the accused could not appear before the court, as per earlier direction, owing to his ill health.

The ED, meanwhile, opposed the bail application of Prasad’s wife Rabri Devi, son Tejaswi Yadav and others on the grounds that they were influential persons who could hamper the probe if granted the relief.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in granting operational contract of two IRCTC hotels to a private firm.

