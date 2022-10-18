IRCTC scam case: Delhi court refuses to cancel Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav’s bail; warns him over remarks against CBI

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday decided not to cancel the bail of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in connection with the IRCTC scam case, while warning him against issuing any disparaging remarks to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials investigating the scam, reported The Indian Express.

Also Read | ‘Bigger challenge awaits you in 2024’: Tejashwi Yadav tells party members amid infighting



Asking Yadav to be more careful with his words while speaking in public, Special Judge Geetanjali Goel said, “Choose the right words when addressing in public.” The petition to cancel Yadav’s bail was moved by the CBI, which claimed that Yadav “blatantly abused the liberty granted to him”, reported IE. Arguing before the court, the CBI stated that after open threats were issued to CBI officials, there was “an atmosphere of fear and anxiety.” Earlier, the RJD leader, addressing a press conference in Patna, asked, “Don’t CBI officers have mothers, sisters and children…Will they always be CBI officers? Will they not retire? You should faithfully follow the duty of a constitutional organisation.”

Also Read: JP Nadda likely to get extension as BJP looks for continuity till next Lok Sabha polls



During the hearing, Yadav’s counsel said that he didn’t violate any bail conditions. “I (Yadav) am in the opposition party and raising questions on wrongdoing is my duty. The CBI and ED are being ‘misused’ by the present government. All opposition parties are feeling this,” Yadav’ told the court, as reported by news agency ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)