Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi arrived in India ahead of the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi, a visit being seen as an important step in strengthening ties between the two countries amid rising tensions in West Asia.

Baghaei said both countries share a “good level of cooperation and coordination” through platforms like BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

“A very warm welcome to Foreign Minister of Iran, Syed Abbas Araghchi, on his arrival in New Delhi for the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting,” said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on X.

BRICS meeting comes amid West Asia tensions

New Delhi is hosting the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on May 14 and 15 as part of India’s 2026 chairship of the grouping. The summit comes at a sensitive time following the recent escalation in tensions involving Iran, the US and Israel.

Since the conflict intensified earlier this year, Araghchi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar have remained in regular contact over the situation in West Asia and its wider global impact.

According to Iranian officials, the two leaders discussed regional stability, diplomatic coordination and the need for stronger engagement among BRICS nations.

Baghaei said the “simultaneous meeting is of importance to Iran” and added that Tehran “looks forward to bilateral meetings with other ministers participating in this event,” including with the “foreign minister of India as a friendly country.”

Visit builds on recent India-Iran engagement

Araghchi’s arrival also comes months after his previous India visit in May 2025, which was his first official trip to the country after becoming foreign minister in August 2024.

During that visit, he co-chaired the 20th India-Iran Joint Commission Meeting, where both sides reviewed political, economic and strategic cooperation.

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The meetings were organised as part of celebrations marking 75 years of the India-Iran Friendship Treaty.

Apart from holding talks with Jaishankar, Araghchi had also met President Droupadi Murmu during the earlier visit.

Officials believe the ongoing BRICS gathering in New Delhi could further strengthen India-Iran diplomatic engagement at a time when regional cooperation has gained added importance.