Protests broke out in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir after Iranian state media confirmed the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint Israel-US strikes. Demonstrations were reported from Srinagar, Sonawari and Bandipora, where members of the Shia community – both men and women – marched on the streets holding pictures of the Iranian leader.

A similar demonstration was also held in Srinagar, where hundreds of Kashmiri Shia Muslims gathered to condemn the killing of the Iranian leader. Protesters raised anti-US and anti-Israel slogans, expressing solidarity with Iran and denouncing the strikes, according to a report by ANI.

“Today, our beloved leader, Ali Khamenei, was brutally martyred. Yes, this mourning procession is going on peacefully in the city centre,” the news agency reported quoting a protester as saying.

The protests remained peaceful, with participants carrying portraits of Khamenei and banners in support of Iran. Black flags, images of the Ayatollah, and traditional mourning chants (Nauha) were seen across parts of Srinagar.

The Jammu and Kashmir Shia Association also issued a statement expressing grief over Khamenei’s death.

“We mourn the martyrdom of the family members of Imam Khamenei. Our prayers are with the Leader and the people of Iran,” the outfit said in a statement.

‘Uphold peace’: Omar Abdullah appeals for calm

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah shared a post on X, saying, “I’m deeply concerned about the unfolding developments in Iran, including the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. I appeal to all communities to remain calm, uphold peace, and avoid any actions that could lead to tension or unrest”.

He further added, “The Government of Jammu & Kashmir is in close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, to ensure the safety and well-being of J&K residents, including students, currently in Iran”.

Iran observes 40 days of mourning

Iran is observing 40 days of public mourning following the death of Khamenei, as reported by Iranian state media.

Iran’s Supreme Leader’s office has declared a period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and public gatherings planned to pay tribute, marking the end of a 37-year chapter in the Islamic Republic’s history.

Ayatollah Khamenei had succeeded the founder of the Islamic Revolution, Ruhollah Khomeini, in 1989. Since then, his tenure was marked by strong opposition to Western influence.

Authorities have heightened security across Iran, especially in major cities such as Tehran, to prevent unrest and maintain public order. Attention has now turned to the process of selecting Khamenei’s successor, with speculation growing over potential candidates and the possible impact on Iran’s future leadership.