The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has written to all states, warning them to stay alert after the recent US and Israeli strikes on Iran, ANI reported, quoting officials. The Centre has asked states to keep an eye on pro-Iran radical preachers who may deliver provocative speeches that could disturb peace or create communal tension in local areas.

The official letter issued on February 28 said that developments in other countries can have “ripple effects” in India. It warned that strong and inflammatory speeches at religious gatherings could lead to unrest, according to the report.

Protests and mourning following Khamenei’s killing

On Sunday, members of the Shia community held protests and mourning gatherings in different parts of the country after the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. People were seen expressing grief across India. In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, a large number of people gathered near the Bara Imambara mosque and raised slogans during the protest. In Kashmir too, many protesters came out on the streets to express anger and sorrow. Women were seen holding Khamenei’s photographs, crying openly, and shouting slogans against the US and Israel.

The US and Israel launched major military strikes on Iran on February 27, in which Khamenei and several senior leaders were killed. The 86-year-old leader had earlier tried to prevent such an attack, as the US increased its military presence in the region over concerns about Iran’s nuclear programme. He had warned that any US strike could lead to a wider regional war.

India’s official response to the Middle East tensions

The government’s advisory came a day after several states, including New Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Telangana, saw protests and mourning over Khamenei’s killing. The letter stressed the need for better intelligence sharing and preventive steps to ensure that law and order are maintained.

India has reacted to the rising tensions in the Middle East by calling on all sides to show restraint. It has also emphasised the importance of ensuring the safety of Indian citizens, including those living in Gulf countries.