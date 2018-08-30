IPS officer who probed Sohrabuddin encounter case seeks voluntary retirement

Rai is currently posted at Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh at the Counter Insurgency and Anti Terrorism (CIAT) School of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and wants to pursue academics.

The Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, who probed the controversial Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case has allegedly sought voluntary retirement citing personal reasons, according to Indian Express report. Rajnish Rai had also arrested former Gujarat DIG D G Vanzara along with dozen other police officers. Recently he had also claimed of a fake encounter carried out by Army in Asaam.

Rai is currently posted at Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh at the Counter Insurgency and Anti Terrorism (CIAT) School of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and wants to pursue academics. Hence, he had sought early retirement, sources were quoted as saying by IE. In a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) dated August 24, Rai stated that he “wants voluntary retirement for personal reasons”.

The development comes even as Rai was facing a few inquiries which include his claim of fake encounter. “The inquiry is about to be completed and a further decision will be based on the outcome”, MHA sources told IE.

Rai, who is an IPS officer of 1992 batch, informed Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), “his investigative action in April 2007 (arrest of policemen in the Sohrabuddin encounter case) became defining events for the displeasure and bias of the state (Gujarat) government,” reported IE. After his alleged run-ins with the BJP government in Gujarat, a CAT order was issued on January 12, 2015 as per the report. At that point of time, he also challenged his transfer to Jaduguda in Jharkhand as chief vigilance officer of Uranium Corporation of India Ltd (UCIL) on central deputation. His challenge in the court became successful as he was posted in Shillong in the CRPF.

The CAT order as reported by IE has also claimed that after he began his probe into the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, his ACRs (annual confidential reports) for the period from April 1, 2007 to August 22, 2007 were “downgraded” and that was communicated to him after “a delay of more than two years in contravention of the rules”.

His staying in Shillong was also an eventful one. He had filed a report claiming that two operatives of the NDFB(S) in Chirang (Assam) were killed in a fake encounter by the Army, Assam Police, Sashastra Seema Bal and CRPF on March 30, 2016. When he was chief vigilance officer of UCIL, he had filed a report on alleged “misconduct” by the CMD and functional director of the UCIL.