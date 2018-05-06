IPS officer praises BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, finds him ‘inspiring’

IPS D Roopa with Subramanian Swamy (Image: Twitter/@D_Roopa_IPS)

Indian Police Service officer D Roopa Moudgil of Karnataka once again grabbed the limelight by heaping praise on BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy. Previously, she had exposed and filed reports about the functioning of a special kitchen in jail for AIADMK leader VK Sasikala.

“The versatile person without whose complaint, probably, the lady (who enjoyed perks and privileges in Bengaluru prison as exposed by me) wouldn’t have landed in prison in the first place. Sir, u inspire!,” twitted D Roopa, on Saturday, along with a selfie with the veteran leader. In another tweet, she mentioned about Swamy’s activism against corruption and black money and termed it to be inspiring.

The versatile person without whose complaint, probably, the lady(who enjoyed perks and privileges in Bengaluru prison as exposed by me) wouldn’t have landed in prison in the first place. Sir, u inspire! .@Swamy39 pic.twitter.com/aahRlHUu1w — D Roopa IPS (@D_Roopa_IPS) May 5, 2018

The Twitterati were divided into two groups as many users pointed out her need to remain neutral as a civil servant. One user Rajat Mittal tweeted, “It never good to sponsor or endorse politicians. Especially when you are a civil servant who works with different political parties when in power. U clearly show ur leaning towards BJP since they rewarded you. U must remain neutral.” To which Roopa retorted, saying the importance of “showing the mirror to the governance.” Others users tweeted about how both of them were standing against the system, with no one beside them.

Some set of officers rise and fall with the party in power. Some, I wonder how, manage to get good postings regardless of the party in power. Some are forever relegated to background bcoz they show mirror to the governance, speak up/report. They are in minority n I belong there. https://t.co/OnoNQ9fP14 — D Roopa IPS (@D_Roopa_IPS) May 5, 2018

Another Twitter user by the name of Ashwin Kumaraswamy asked Roopa, “Hasn’t he aligned with the same corrupt politicians? Hasn’t he aligned with corrupt within BJP? If he was against corruption why hasn’t he spoken about Reddy Bros clout in BJP?,” Responding to him, she said, “I could have very well challenged my transfer order after I gave jail report. The transfer was within one year which is against the fixed tenure of one year as per Karnataka Police Act. My decision not to challenge transfer or selfie wid truly inspiring people- both not political.”

I could have very well challenged my transfer order after I gave jail report. The transfer was within one year which is against the fixed tenure of one year as per Karnataka Police Act. My decision not to challenge transfer or selfie wid truly inspiring people- both not political https://t.co/VlbyIXOUdn — D Roopa IPS (@D_Roopa_IPS) May 5, 2018

D Roopa was transferred along with her boss HN Sathyanarayana Rao, the then DGP (Prisons), after she exposed the special treatment being offered to Sashikala in prison. The transfer, according to her, was not according to the laws as the officers cannot be transferred within one year of transfer.