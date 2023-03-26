IPL 2023: Impact player system to no-ball calls, BCCI introduces new rules this season

Tata IPL 2023 Latest News: The new season of cash-rich Indian Premier League is set to begin from March 31st. As the excited fans wait for their favourite franchises and players, the Board of Control for Cricket in India or BCCI has introduced a slew of new rules for TATA IPL 2023. Most of these new rules have already been tried and tested in other leagues. However, it would be the first time that the IPL will see these rules during the matches. So what are new IPL rules? Here are all the details that you should know:

1: Impact player system: This is the single most important new rule that will come into force from the IPL opener itself. What exactly it translates into is the freedom for all teams to decide their ‘Playing XI’ even after the toss. Earlier, both teams had to announce their ‘Playing XI’ before the toss. That is set to change in this season. This will help the teams to introduce ‘impact player’ in the playing squad on the match day. So, on a given match day, both captains will give the names of their playing XI along with five substitute players in writing to the match referee ‘after’ the toss.

This rule has already been used in the domestic circuit by the BCCI. It has already been in play in SA20 matches. The skippers will carry two team sheets with names of the main squad – playing XI and additional five names of substitute players on the second sheet. This IPL, it will not be about playing XI but ‘playing 16’, the BCCI has said.

2: DRS for bowling actions: This is also an interesting rule. This is already being implemented in the ongoing Women Premier League. In IPL 2023 matches, teams would be allowed to challenge no-balls or wide ball call made by the umpires via the ‘Decision Review System’.

3: New signal for ‘impact player’: When announcing the introduction of an impact player by a team, the umpires clench both of the fists and cross hands above their heads.

4: Penalty for slow overs: This rule was in force in the T20 World Cup matches last year. If the teams are not able to bowl the said overs in the defined time limit, they will have to face a penalty. If the tardy over rate is noticed, the fielding team will be allowed to keep just four players outside the 30 yards as against normal five fielders.

5: The dead ball call: In case the umpire notices an ‘unfair’ movement by the fielders during the match, he can give a dead ball call along with five penalty runs on the fielding side. Additionally, if a ball forces the striker to go off the pitch then that ball will be adjudged as no-ball followed by a dead ball.