PBKS vs GT IPL 2023 Live Score: Another nervy encounter in Mohali? All eyes on Hardik Pandya’s return

IPL 2023 Live Score Update, Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans: It’s yet another day of nail-biting action at Tata IPL as fans wait for a clash between defending champions Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in Mohali today. Both teams are heading into the match on the back of shocking defeats in their last games. While Gujarat Titans lost the match to Kolkata Knight Riders after a stunning turnaround by Rinku Singh, Punjab Kings faced defeat at the hands of SunRisers Hyderabad.

Indian Premier League, 2023 Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali 13 April 2023 Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 18 ) Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)

Both teams would look to redeem themselves and move up the points table with a win today. With very in-form Shikhar Dhawan leading from the front, Punjab Kings have some good contenders in the bowling department as well. For Gujarat Titans, there’s buzz that Hardik Pandya is most likely to join the playing XI today. With the likes of Rashid Khan and others, GT has every card to win this match.

So, will we see another close encounter today? What has Mohali in store for IPL fans?

Here are PBKS vs GT match updates and more from IPL universe:

