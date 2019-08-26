INX Media scam: P Chidambaram sent to 4 more days for CBI’s custodial interrogation by court

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram being produced at a CBI court in the INX media case (PTI Photo)

Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram will be subjected to further custodial interrogation for four days by the CBI in the INX Media case as a Delhi Court Monday sent him to the agency’s custody till August 30.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar accepted the CBI demand CBI that Chidambaram’s custodial interrogation was required.

He was produced in the court on expiry of his four-day CBI custody which was granted to the agency on August 22.