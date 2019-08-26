INX Media scam: P Chidambaram sent to 4 more days for CBI’s custodial interrogation by court

Published: August 26, 2019 5:37:04 PM

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar accepted the CBI demand CBI that Chidambaram's custodial interrogation was required.

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram being produced at a CBI court in the INX media case (PTI Photo)Senior Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram being produced at a CBI court in the INX media case (PTI Photo)

Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram will be subjected to further custodial interrogation for four days by the CBI in the INX Media case as a Delhi Court Monday sent him to the agency’s custody till August 30.

He was produced in the court on expiry of his four-day CBI custody which was granted to the agency on August 22.

