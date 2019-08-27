INX Media money laundering case: Chidambaram’s counsel seeks transcript of ED interrogation

Published: August 27, 2019 1:14:05 PM

Appearing for Chidambaram, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said the agency cannot place documents in the court randomly and "behind the back" for seeking custody of the accused.

Chidambaram, INX Media, money laundering case,  ED interrogation, ED, Chidambaram arrested, Chidambaram latest news, Chidambaram scandal On Monday, the court extended till Tuesday the protection from arrest given to Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the ED.

Former finance minister P Chidambaram’s counsel on Tuesday sought transcripts of the interrogation conducted by the Enforcement Directorate on three dates in the INX Media money laundering case. The hearing is underway before an apex court bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna.

Appearing for Chidambaram, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said the agency cannot place documents in the court randomly and “behind the back” for seeking custody of the accused. On Monday, the court extended till Tuesday the protection from arrest given to Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the ED.

 

