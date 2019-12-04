INX Media money laundering case: Chidambaram submits bail bond, sureties before Delhi court

New Delhi | Published: December 4, 2019 3:38:11 PM

Chidambaram, who has been in custody for 105 days, was granted bail by the apex court with direction not to leave the country without prior permission of the trial court nor speak to the media.

Hours after the Supreme Court granted bail to P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case filed by the ED, the former finance minister furnished bail bond of Rs 2 lakh in a Delhi court on Wednesday as per the apex court’s order. Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar accepted the bond and two sureties of like amount and issued his release order.

The 74-year old senior Congress leader had been in custody since August 21 when he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the INX Media corruption case.

On October 16, the Enforcement Directorate (ED)arrested him in the money-laundering case. Six days later, on October 22, the apex court had granted him bail in the case lodged by the CBI.

