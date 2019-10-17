INX Media: Delhi court reserves order on ED plea for custodial interrogation of Chidambaram

The probe agency has sought 14-day custodial interrogation of the 74-year old senior Congress leader.
A Delhi court Thursday reserved order on the plea of Enforcement Directorate seeking 14-day custodial interrogation of former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case. Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar is scheduled to pronounce the order shortly.
The probe agency has sought 14-day custodial interrogation of the 74-year old senior Congress leader.
The court had on Wednesday issued production warrant against him in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by Enforcement Directorate.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.