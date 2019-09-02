INX Media corruption case: SC asks trial court to consider Chidambaram’s request for interim bail

The apex court said that if Chidambaram's request for interim bail is not considered by the trial court Monday itself, the CBI's custody of Chidambaram will be extended for three more days.

The Supreme Court Monday asked the trial court to consider the request for interim bail of former finance minister P Chidambaram who has been arrested by the CBI in the INX Media corruption case.

The apex court said that if Chidambaram’s request for interim bail is not considered by the trial court Monday itself, the CBI’s custody of Chidambaram will be extended for three more days.\

A bench of justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna directed CBI to file its response on Chidambaram’s plea challenging the non-bailable warrant issued against him and the subsequent orders of the trial court remanding him in the CBI custody.

Chidambaram’s CBI custody is expiring today and he will be produced before the concerned trial court during the day.

