INX Media: Chidambaram, Karti, 13 others chargesheeted in corruption case, CBI tells SC

The CBI Friday told the Supreme Court that 15 accused, including former finance minister P Chidambaram, his son Karti and some companies have been chargesheeted in the INX Media corruption case. A bench headed by Justice R Banumathi was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI and opposing Chidambaram’s bail plea, that the country needs to go for ‘zero tolerance policy’ on corruption.

Mehta told the court that offence of forgery has also been made out in the probe in the case against Chidambaram.

The agency told the bench that further probe in the INX Media corruption case is going on and response on Letters Rogatory (LRs) to Singapore and Mauritius awaited.