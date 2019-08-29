INX Media case: Supreme Court reserves verdict in P Chidambaram’s plea against ED arrest, order on September 5

Former Finance minister P Chidambaram

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserves its judgement in former Finance minister P Chidambaram’s plea in the INX Media case for September 5. The Congress leader had moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court’s order, rejecting his anticipatory plea in a case, being probed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the INX Media case. During the hearing, the bench comprising Justices A S Bopanna and R Banumathi also extended the interim protection from arrest till September 5.

Last week, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took the former Union minister in custody amid high drama, after he appeared before the media claiming innocence in the case and had also vowed to fight back.

On Thursday, during the hearing, Chidambaram had offered to remain in CBI custody till Monday. The top court did not comment on it after solicitor general Tushar Mehta representing the CBI said that the remand can only be done by the agency court.

The bench asked the ED to place the material before it in a sealed cover which it want to present before the apex court. The court further said it would decide on whether to look into the documents that the ED placed before it in a sealed cover.

The former Finance minister has challenged the August 20 verdict of the Delhi High Court in the Supreme Court. The High Court had earlier denied him a bail in the case that was lodged by the ED.

On May 15, 2017, the CBI had lodged an FIR, alleging irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance that was granted to INX Media group for getting overseas funds of Rs 305 crore when P Chidambaram was finance minister. Soon, the ED also filed a money laundering case.

Meanwhile, Indrani Mukerjea, who is in jail and prime accused in the muder of her daughter Sheena Bora has termed the arrest of P Chidambaram in the INX media case as “good news”. Both she and her husrband Peter Mikherjee ar ex-promoters of INX Media.