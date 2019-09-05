INX Media case: Supreme Court refuses pre-arrest bail to P Chidambaram

Grant of anticipatory bail to Chidambaram at this stage will hamper investigation: SC (AP File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused pre-arrest bail to P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate. The top court dismissed Chidambaram’s plea challenging the Delhi High Court verdict denying him anticipatory bail in the case.

A bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna said this is not a fit case to grant anticipatory bail. Grant of anticipatory bail to Chidambaram at this stage will hamper investigation, it said.

The investigating agency has to be given sufficient freedom to conduct probe into the case, the apex court said.