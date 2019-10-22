INX Media case: Supreme Court grants bail to P Chidambaram

Supreme Court grants bail to P Chidambaram in INX Media case.

The Supreme Court n Tuesday granted bail to former Finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case. The Congress leader was arrested by the CBI from his Delhi residence on August 21 in connection with a corruption case.

A bench headed by justice R Banumathi also set aside the Delhi High Court’s September 30 verdict denying bail to the Congress leader in the case. It said that he can be released on bail, if not required in any other case. The top court, however, said that the Congress leader will not leave the country without prior permission of the court and ordered him to deposit the passport. It also asked him to furnish a bond of Rs one lakh and two sureties.

The bench further clarified that its observation in the order granting bail to Chidambaram in the INX media corruption case will not have any bearing in other pending cases against him.

The CBI recently chargesheeted Chidambaram, his son Karti and others including some bureaucrats, for alleged irregularities in granting the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media group to receive overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007. Chidambaram was Union Finance minister at the time in the Manmohan Singh government.

P Chidambaram is presently in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the same case.

The CBI had filed a case against Chidambaram on May 15, 2017. Based on the CBI case, the ED later filed a money laundering case against him.