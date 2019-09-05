INX Media case: Supreme Court allows P Chidambaram to withdraw plea against NBW, remand orders of trial court

A bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna passed the order after senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Chidambaram, said they have decided to unconditionally withdraw the petition.
The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed former union minister P Chidambaram to withdraw his plea against non-bailable warrant and remand orders of the trial court in the INX Media corruption case lodged by the CBI.
