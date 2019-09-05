INX Media case: Supreme Court allows P Chidambaram to withdraw plea against NBW, remand orders of trial court

We have decided to unconditionally withdraw petition: Chidambaram’s counsel A M Singhvi tells SC. (PTI file photo)

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed former union minister P Chidambaram to withdraw his plea against non-bailable warrant and remand orders of the trial court in the INX Media corruption case lodged by the CBI.

A bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna passed the order after senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Chidambaram, said they have decided to unconditionally withdraw the petition.