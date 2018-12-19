INX media case: P Chidambaram reaches ED office for questioning over role as FM in 2007

P Chidambaram

Former minister P Chidambaram is in Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in New Delhi where he is likely to be grilled over his alleged connection in the INX Media case. The case, which involves Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram, pertains to the nod given by Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) to INX media in 2007. Back then, Chidambaram was the Finance Minister and part of the Manmohan Singh cabinet under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government led by Congress. Now defunct INX Media was floated by Peter Mukherjea and Indrani Mukerjea.

Chidambaram’s questioning in the INX Media case comes after he got a major reprieve from a Delhi court which granted him further protection from arrest till January 11 in the Aircel-Maxis case. Chidambaram hit back at ED alleging the probe agency was sensationalising the case and damaging his reputation.

Besides, in the money laundering case being probed by ED in the Aircel-Maxis case, the court extended similar relief to Chidambarams in a related case filed by the CBI, while granting it time till January 11 to get sanction from the authorities concerned to prosecute five public servants accused in the case. There are 18 accused in the case.

The ED is also probing a separate money-laundering case in the Aircel-Maxis matter, in which P Chidambaram and Karti have been questioned by the agency and currently their anticipatory bail is pending.