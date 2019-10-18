INX Media case: Karti Chidambaram says confident of being vindicated

Karti is also a Lok Sabha member from Sivaganga constituency in Tamil Nadu (File photo)

Former finance minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti on Friday termed as “witch-hunt” action by investigation agencies against his family and expressed confidence of being vindicated.

Reacting to the charge sheet filed by the CBI in the INX Media corruption case before a Delhi court, he said, “We are confident of being vindicated through the judicial process in the case that was foisted to settle political scores.”

In the charge sheet, 74-year-old Chidambaram, Karti and 12 others including bureaucrats were accused of causing loss to the exchequer by committing offences under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act. It was filed on a day the Supreme Court reserved its verdict on the Congress veteran’s plea against the Delhi High Court order denying him bail in the corruption case.

Besides Chidambaram and Karti, the final report also named S Bhaskararaman, Karti’s Chartered Accountant and Peter (Pratim) Mukerjea, the then director of INX Media Limited.

Karti, who is also a Lok Sabha member from Sivaganga constituency in Tamil Nadu, told PTI that his father is “not disturbed by the developments and is ready to face the trial in the court of law. He is mentally strong”.

Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21 from his Jor Bagh house.