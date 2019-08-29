INX Media case: Indrani Mukerjea reacts, says P Chidambaram’s arrest is ‘good news’

Indrani is believed to have brought to light the alleged role of P Chidambaram and his son Karti in the INX Media case.

Indrani Mukerjea, who had turned an approver in the INX Media case, has termed the arrest of Congress leader and former Finance minister P Chidambaram as “good news”. According to a tweet shared by news agency ANI, when Mukerjea was asked about Chidambaram’s arrest by the CBI, she replied, “It is good news that P Chidambaram has been arrested.”

Indrani is currently in jail in connection with the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora and is believed to have brought to light the alleged role of P Chidambaram and his son Karti in the INX Media case. The probe agencies have alleged INX Media received an investment of Rs 305 crore which was in violation of the rules and Chidambaram received huge kickbacks for felicitating the deal. The CBI filed an FIR in May 2017 over alleged irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to the INX Media for receiving overseas funds during Chidambaram’s tenure. Later, the Enforcement Directorate filed a case of alleged money-laundering.

Chidambaram was arrested on August 21 from his Jor Bagh residence in Delhi after he was denied further relief by the Delhi High Court from CBI’s arrest. He is currently in the CBI custody. The ED is also seeking the custody of the former Finance minister to grill him in connection with the case.

Chidambaram’s son Karti was arrested by the CBI earlier for grilling in connection with the case. He is currently out on bail.

Indrani further said that the bail granted to Chidambaram’s son Karti should also be cancelled and he should be put behind the bars.

Indrani had earlier recorded her statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). According to the CBI, Indrani had claimed Chidambaram had asked her to help his son’s business for Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance for INX media. She had claimed to meet Chidambaram with her husband Peter at his North Block office when he was Finance minister of the country in 2007. Indrani and Peter were the promoters of the INX Media.