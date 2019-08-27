INX Media case: Govt’s motive is to demonise Chidambaram, alleges former finance minister’s family

Former Union minister P Chidambaram. (PTI)

As former Union minister P Chidambaram fights a legal battle against his arrest in the INX Media case, his family on Tuesday alleged the government’s motive was to demonising him and demanded the Centre produce evidence in support of its allegations like properties in multiple countries and numerous shell companies. In a statement, the family said they were distressed that the “media has been reporting completely wild, unverified and unsubstantiated allegations” against Chidambaram in the last few days.

Alleging that the government’s motive was to demonise and humiliate Chidambaram, his family claimed the media was unable to uphold “liberty against calumny”, adding that they were hence deeply saddened. “Every person is presumed innocent unless proved guilty in a court of law,” the statement said. Stating that the family possessed enough wealth and were tax assesses, it said they do not crave for money and they had no need to seek money in unlawful ways. “We are therefore astounded by allegations of properties in multiple countries, multiple bank accounts, numerous shell companies etc., these are chapters plucked out of ghost stories and one day these ghosts will be buried.”

The family also said: “We challenge the government to produce a shred of evidence in support of one undisclosed bank account, one undisclosed property or one shell company anywhere in the world.” They appealed to the media to exercise restraint and uphold liberty and dignity. “Chidambaram has been in public life for nearly 50 years and his impeccable honesty, work as well as contribution cannot be wiped out by a campaign of vilification,” the statement said. Chidambaram, arrested by the CBI in the INX media case on August 21, has been remanded to the custody of the agency till August 30 by a Delhi court.