INX Media case: ED moves Delhi court seeking production warrant of P Chidambaram

Chidambaram is currently in Tihar jail in connection with the INX media case lodged by the CBI.
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday moved before a Delhi court seeking production warrant of former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case. The agency has said in its plea that it requires custodial interrogation of Chidambaram in the case.
Chidambaram is currently in Tihar jail in connection with the INX media case lodged by the CBI. The court had earlier dismissed Chidambaram’s plea seeking to surrender in the ED case.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.